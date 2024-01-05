Upcoming play examines ‘The Lifespan of a Fact’ | State of Art

“The Lifespan of a Fact” is based on the true story of a renowned essayist and a magazine’s eager fact checker locked in a battle of wills as they navigate the lines of fact and truth. The play is based on the book of the same name by essayist John D’Agata and his real-life fact checker, Jim Fingal. The book shows the difficult editorial process the two went through featuring an annotated text of D’Agata’s essay.

Jay Burns plays essayist John D’Agata in RKP Production’s upcoming run of “The Lifespan of a Fact.”

We’re joined by actor Jay Burns who plays D’Agata in the upcoming performances from RKP Productions.

PERFORMANCE INFO:
January 12 – January 28
Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7 p.m.
Sunday at 3 p.m.
Anchorage Community Theater

