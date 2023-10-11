Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage loosens its drug testing policy for city workers’ off-the-clock marijuana use. Plus, Longtime Senator Donny Olson weighs in on the vacancy for House District 40. And, Fat Bear Week 2023 comes to a close as one big bruin is crowned champion.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage

Francisco Martínezcuello and Emily Schwing in Bethel

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.