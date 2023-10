A map of the location of a 4.2 earthquake on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. (From USGS)

A minor earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 struck just west of Anchorage early Friday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 6:01 a.m. temblor struck about 2.5 miles west of Anchorage at a depth of about 24.6 miles.

Residents across Anchorage and the Mat-Su Borough reported feeling the quake.