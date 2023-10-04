Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Odin Brunie drops off his ballot at City Hall on Oct. 3, 2023. (Anna Canny/KTOO)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Several incumbents lose in Fairbanks as election results are tallied in cities across the state. Plus, an Alaskan in a high-ranking position at the Dept. of Interior steps down. And, marching bands are catching on in Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Rhonda McBride and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Robyne in Fairbanks

Jamie Diep in Homer

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.