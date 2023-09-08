Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 8, 2023

Katmai National Park is famous for bear watching and because it’s off the road system, most people get to the park via planes. (Brian Venua/KMXT)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

New details on a midair collision over Katmai National Park. Plus, the star of Hamilton reflects on bringing the smash Broadway show to Alaska. And, Northwest Arctic communities work to help those struggling with opioid addiction.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Christina McDermott in Dillingham

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.