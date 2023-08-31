Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Chris Colbert(left) and Jenn Miller(right) of Renewable Independent Power Producers prepare to cut the ribbon on the opening of the new solar farm located in Houston, Alaska on Tuesday August 29, 2023 (Adam Nicely/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Alaska Board of Education bans trans girls from competing in girls high school sports. Plus, federal officials learn about housing issues in Alaska. And, It’s a hard life for the feral cattle of Chirikof Island.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Michael Fanelli, Casey Grove, Rhonda McBride and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Robyne in Fairbanks

Emily Schwing on the Yukon River

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.