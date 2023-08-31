Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Alaska Board of Education bans trans girls from competing in girls high school sports. Plus, federal officials learn about housing issues in Alaska. And, It’s a hard life for the feral cattle of Chirikof Island.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Michael Fanelli, Casey Grove, Rhonda McBride and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Robyne in Fairbanks
Emily Schwing on the Yukon River
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.