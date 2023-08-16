Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 15, 2023

Suicide Basin, the birthplace of Juneau’s annual glacial outburst floods, sits about two miles above the terminus of Mendenhall Glacier. (Anna Canny/KTOO)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Scientists work to understand Juneau’s glacial outburst flooding. Plus, new federal funding will help salmon in Alaska cross under roadways. And, the tribal chief in Huslia is convincing families to stay by addressing the village housing crisis.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Jamie Diep in Homer

Rachel Cassandra in Huslia

Anna Canny in Juneau

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.