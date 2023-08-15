Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits the Port of Alaska. Plus, new wildfire smoke forecasts are popular with Interior residents. And, American Idol producers search for their next star in Western Alaska.
Reports tonight from:
Michael Fanelli, Dev Hardikar and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
Emily Schwing on the Yukon River
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.