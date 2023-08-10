Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 10, 2023

A local crew create fuel breaks near the Nenana Cemetery off of the Parks Highway to protect the area from the Anderson Complex fires. (Alaska Interagency Coordination Center)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Alaska Attorney General sues a group of car dealerships on allegations of false advertising. Plus, black cod threaten hatchery-bound chum salmon. And, humpback whales are moving into new territory — the Arctic.

Reports tonight from:

Kavitha George and Casey Grove in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Robyne in Fairbanks

Katie Anastas in Juneau

Thomas Copeland in Kake

Angela Denning in Petersburg

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.