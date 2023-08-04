Mental Health Resource Fair – Oct. 14

Alaska Public Media is hosting its second annual Mental Health Resource Fair at the Fairview Rec Center (1121 E. 10th Ave. in Anchorage) on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. The fair is free and family-friendly with complimentary food and kids activities. This year we anticipate over 25 local organizations present with information and resources related to wellness and mental health.

Come by to:

Talk to local resource providers

Learn about ways to support your loved ones and other community members

Free food

Free kids activities

Open to all – whether you need help or want to know how to support those who do. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook for more information about the event! More details will be published on Facebook and this web page as the event nears.

Want to connect to the event organizers? Email ahillman@alaskapublic.org.

PRICE: Free

WHEN: Saturday, October 14 @ 1 – 4 p.m. AKST

WHERE: Fairview Rec Center (1121 E. 10th Ave. in Anchorage)