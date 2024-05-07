Reading Rendezvous – May 18

Hope to see you at the Anchorage Public Library Reading Rendezvous! Alaska Public Media is proud to be a promotional sponsor of this annual community tradition that celebrates reading and kicks off the library’s Summer Discovery reading program. There will be community booths full of activities, live entertainment on the stage, Molly of Denali and so much more!

PRICE: Free

WHEN: Saturday, May 18, from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. AKST (Please note that Molly of Denali is expect to be there for only a portion of the event, she plans to meet fans and walk around at 12:30 p.m. and again starting at 1:30 p.m.)

WHERE: Z.J. Loussac Library Lawn in Anchorage

FOR MORE INFORMATION: anchoragelibrary.org and the Reading Rendezvous Facebook Event