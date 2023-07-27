Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Trident Seafoods plans a state of the art processing plant in Unalaska that will be the largest in North America. Plus, Anchorage sees historic growth in low-income housing units.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Sunni Bean in Bethel
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Riley Board in Kenai
Thomas Copeland in Petersburg
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.