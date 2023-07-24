Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 24, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Sen. Lisa Murkowski eyes an alternative to a rematch of the 2020 election. Plus, cruise ship passengers in Southeast Alaska contribute to electric heat pumps that reduce emissions.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Dev Hardikar, Chris Klint and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Anna Canny and Katie Anastas in Juneau
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Hannah Flor in Petersburg
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.