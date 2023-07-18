Juneau kayaker drowns in Mendenhall Lake

Paul Rodriguez Jr., 43, was last seen Tuesday, July 11 near Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier. (Courtesy Juneau Mountain Rescue)

Update, 11 a.m. Thursday:

Alaska State Troopers say video evidence confirms that 43-year-old Paul Jose Rodriguez Jr. drowned in Mendenhall Lake.

Troopers said in an online report Tuesday that during the search for Rodriguez an unnamed person turned over a helmet and GoPro that was confirmed to belong to the missing person.

The GoPro footage confirms that Rodriguez overturned in his kayak on July 11 and drowned.

Teams will continue searching for his remains.

Original story:

A Juneau man has been missing for nearly a week after going kayaking on Mendenhall Lake.

According to the Juneau Police Department Paul Jose Rodriguez Jr., 43, was last seen by his roommate July 10.

“We performed an aerial search this morning,” said Jackie Ebert with Juneau Mountain Rescue. “The SEADOGS organization are out there with their dogs.”

Juneau Mountain Rescue is assisting the Alaska State Troopers, the U.S. Forest Service and other organizations with the search.

Ebert said officials believe Rodriguez intended to kayak toward the glacier. A post on Rodriguez’s Facebook page on July 11 shows a picture of a kayak with the glacier in the background and the caption “Headed up to the glacier!” His kayak was found floating unattended in Mendenhall Lake that day, according to information from the Juneau Police Department.

Rodriguez was reported overdue Sunday night. Ebert said she did not know why Rodriguez wasn’t reported missing sooner.

For those planning to recreate in the area, Ebert says to consider other options.

“There are a lot of resources out there right now. So maybe not necessarily rush towards that area. But if they are out there, just keep an eye out,” Ebert said. “We unfortunately don’t have a good description of what he was wearing when he was out.”

Alaska State Troopers did not immediately reply to a request for more information.