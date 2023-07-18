Man held on attempted-murder charges in stabbing at Wasilla gas station

An Alaska State Troopers vehicle (Elyssa Loughlin/KYUK)

A man was arrested Monday in a stabbing at a Wasilla gas station which left another man gravely wounded.

Wasilla resident Antjuan Walker, 24, faces a second-degree count of attempted murder and other charges in the stabbing, Alaska State Troopers said in an online dispatch.

Troopers said the attack took place at a Holiday station, at Mile 49 of the Parks Highway. The victim was found outside lying in a pool of blood.

According to troopers, video showed Walker – who had “a history of hostility with the victim” – charging the victim, then stabbing him several times in the stomach, chest and arm with a large switchblade knife.

The victim suffered severe blood loss and was taken to the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, where he was in stable condition Monday night.

Troopers arrested Walker at the scene. He was initially held without bail at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.