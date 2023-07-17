Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 17, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
A tsunami warning Saturday night startled even Southcentral residents who were not in danger. Plus, an Aleutian volcano erupted Saturday.
Reports tonight from:
Jeremy Hsieh, Rhonda McBride and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Sabine Poux in Homer
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.