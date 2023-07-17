Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 17, 2023

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Shishaldin Volcano eruption plume on Friday, as photographed from Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Sir Wilfrid Laurier. (Photo courtesy Lee Cooper / Canadian Coast Guard)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A tsunami warning Saturday night startled even Southcentral residents who were not in danger. Plus, an Aleutian volcano erupted Saturday.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh, Rhonda McBride and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Sabine Poux in Homer

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Previous articleYupiit School District aligns itself with traditional knowledge during its first year on a subsistence calendar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR