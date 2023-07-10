Cyclists flood Anchorage streets for the second annual ‘Critical Mass’ ride

People of all ages attended the Critical Mass bike ride on Saturday. (Dev Hardikar/Alaska Public Media)

More than 100 cyclists took to the streets on Saturday for the second annual Critical Mass: Ride for Anchorage event, where the crowd pedaled as a pack through Midtown. Marie Francis, one of the event’s organizers, said the large group ride is a way to call attention to the need for cycling infrastructure in Anchorage.

“It is perfectly legal for bikes to ride in the road, but there are a lot of really aggressive motorists that make it feel unsafe,” said Francis. “And we think if there was a protected bike lane, then there would be space for cyclists to get around.”

The route followed Northern Lights Boulevard, a busy road with no bike lanes, so the crowd of cyclists occupied two of the four lanes of westbound traffic. Francis said at least one of those lanes should be converted into a protected bike lane.

Marie Francis goes over the route before the Critical Mass ride. (Dev Hardikar/Alaska Public Media)

The lack of a bike lane means cyclists like Jedidiah Smith don’t feel comfortable riding on Northern Lights. Smith, a commuter from Spenard, said he avoids it at all costs.

“Northern Lights is super scary. I never ride down Northern Lights and I think probably one of the only ways I would do it would be in a big group like this. It would help me feel safe,” Smith said.

Cyclists wearing reflective vests blocked off intersections on Saturday while the group passed through. Organizer Olivia Garrett said many motorists were excited about the mass ride.

“I think it just kind of points to the fact that Anchorage residents drive because they have to and not because they necessarily want to,” Garrett said. “And we found that a lot of the people in cars and the traffic that were along the route were very supportive, very respectful of our space, very enthusiastic.”

Cyclists wait at a red light. (Dev Hardikar/Alaska Public Media)

The ride was a little over three miles, taken at a leisurely pace. People of all ages attended, from toddlers in bike trailers to the Anchorage Senior Center’s cycling group “The Silver Streakers.” The route started and ended at the Loussac Library.

On Tuesday, the Anchorage Assembly is taking public testimony on cycling and pedestrian infrastructure needs, and organizers were encouraging Saturday’s cyclists to attend.