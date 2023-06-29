Murkowski boosts her resolve to help Ukraine after visit to NATO allies

Lisa Murkowski at a 2022 press conference. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Sen. Lisa Murkowski was in Lithuania and Norway last week, just as a mercenary boss launched a march on Moscow. Lithuania and Norway are NATO allies and both are wary of Russia’s aggression in the region. Murkowski said her visit has strengthened her resolve to continue U.S. aid for Ukraine’s defense.

“We can’t get soft on our support for Ukraine,” Murkowski told reporters. “These people have demonstrated a resilience and a commitment to freedom that is unparalleled in modern times. And the United States and our allies need to be there with them.”

The U.S. has spent more than $77 billion on military, financial and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine since 2022. Some of the far-right members of Congress have called for spending restraints, saying the aid for Ukraine could escalate the conflict and risks creating a proxy war with Russia.

Murkowski called the funding “an investment in freedom.”

She visited Europe as the only Republican in a congressional delegation that included Senate Appropriations Chair Patty Murray of Washington state, and Senators Chris Coons of Delaware and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada.