Kodiak corrections officer charged with sexually assaulting female inmate

The Kodiak Jail, seen here, in March of 2022. (Brian Venua/KMXT)

A Kodiak corrections officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a female inmate.

Fredrick Fangonilo was arrested and charged Wednesday with one felony count of third-degree sexual assault, according to court records.

The incident allegedly occurred in March of 2022 inside the jail, which is located at the Kodiak Police Department, when the victim was the only female inmate at the facility. The woman told the department what had happened late last month, according to the charges, in which her name is redacted.

The charges say Fangonilo initiated a flirtatious relationship with the woman while she was an inmate, before asking her to “hook up.”

He allegedly released her from the female side of the jail for cleaning duties in the washing room, where she performed oral sex on him before returning her to her cell.

Later communication between the two included in the charges indicates Fangonilo apologized to the victim and asked that the incident stay between the two of them.

Fangonilo has been employed by the department for five years. He’s been placed on administrative leave, according to a Kodiak Police Department press release.

Kodiak Police Department Chief Tim Putney said via email Thursday that the department reacted quickly to the report and will conduct both a criminal and administrative investigation “thoroughly and without favor.”

Fangonilo is scheduled to appear in court later this month.