Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Eric Trevino brings the Peninsula Clarion’s printing press to a stop for the last time early Saturday morning. (Photo Courtesy M. Scott Moon)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

State officials can no longer appoint public guardians due to a shortage of workers. Plus, Sen. Lisa Murkowski supports a bill requiring U.S. Supreme Court justices to write a code of ethics.

Reports tonight from:

Kavitha George, Chris Klint, Rhonda McBride, and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Riley Board in Kenai

Raegan Miller in Ketchikan

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.