Kent Kohlhase named permanent Anchorage municipal manager

Acting Anchorage municipal manager Kent Kohlhase speaks during a special Anchorage Assembly meeting on Jan. 20, 2023. Kohlhase was named permanent municipal manager in April. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson has named Kent Kohlhase as the city’s municipal manager.

Kohlhase has been acting in the job since December, when Bronson abruptly fired Amy Demboski from the high-level executive position.

In a statement on Thursday, Kohlhase said he has a long history working in Anchorage city government, starting as an equipment operator in the 80s.

“To come full circle, and now have the privilege to help serve and lead the thousands of men and women who keep Anchorage moving, is truly rewarding,” Kohlhase said.

Kohlhase previously served as Director of Project Management & Engineering and Public Works Director.

“Over the last four months Kent has provided a steady and balanced approach to the role, and clearly has the experience to assume the permanent responsibilities,” Bronson said in a statement.

Kohlhase’s appointment is subject to Assembly approval.

Bronson has not given a reason for firing Demboski from the city manager job. But in the days after her termination, she accused Bronson of firing her in retaliation for speaking out against alleged unethical and unlawful actions taken by him and his administration. Her claims made in an 11-page letter ranged from creating a hostile work environment to breaking city laws involving contracting and other alleged abuses of power.