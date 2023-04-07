Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 7, 2023

Anna Liljedahl on a research trip on Jarvis Glacier in the eastern Alaska range. Liljedahl is working to install a weather station on the glacier to model glacial melt. (Courtesy Todd Paris/UAF)



Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Federal Fisheries managers considering chum salmon bycatch limits. Plus, the Anchorage assembly seems likely to approve Dave Bronson’s fourth pick for Municipal Attorney.

Reports tonight from:

Kavitha George, Casey Grove, and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage

Sean McDermott in Homer

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Tom Banse in Nahcotta, Washington

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.