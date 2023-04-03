Juneau police make arrest in notes that included ‘a possible general threat against children’

The State Office Building’s Willoughby Avenue entrance in Juneau. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

Juneau police on Sunday arrested a 47-year-old man on one felony count of terroristic threatening after notes were found around the city that police say included “a possible general threat against children.”

Police identified the man arrested as Juneau resident Mitchell Thomas Watley.

Police said in a statement that on Sunday morning they got reports of two more notes found at a business on the 5200 block of Commercial Blvd. They said that, with help from the FBI, police “were able to identify a man who was believed to be involved in passing the notes.”

In an earlier statement, police said notes were also found at two places downtown, a business and the State Office Building.

A photograph of one of the notes, emailed to KTOO, showed that the message also connects trans identity with school shootings.

Lt. Krag Campbell said on Friday that police were reviewing security footage, talking with any witnesses and looking for any DNA or fingerprints left behind.

A police car at Harborview Elementary in Juneau on March 31, 2023. (Jennifer Pemberton/KTOO)

Campbell said Friday that police planned to increase their presence at Juneau schools — though the police statement said this had already happened due to recent school shootings nationally.

“I do know the note specifically indicated threats to children,” Campbell said.

Campbell said police would also consider showing a police presence for any events Friday connected to Transgender Day of Celebration.