Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 3, 2023

Narcan (Emily Kwong/KCAW)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Strong opposition to the governor’s parental rights bill. Plus, Alaska providers welcome fewer restrictions on overdose reversing drug.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage

Robyne in Fairbanks

Alain d’Epremesnil in Haines

Katie Anastas in Juneau

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Angela Denning in Petersburg

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Dave Emmert and producing from Tim Rockey.