Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By
Madilyn Rose, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
The shorefast sea ice off Utqiaġvik, April 21, 2019. (Photo by Ravenna Koenig/Alaska’s Energy Desk)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s northernmost community is seeing a bizarrely warm Winter. Congress extends a program helping survivors of domestic violence. And a Kenai man makes the top twenty in a national mullet contest.

Reports tonight from:

Kavitha George and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
Francisco Martinezcuello in Bethel
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
and Sabine Poux in Kenai

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Chris Hyde and Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

