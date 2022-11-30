Juvenile dead, suspect held in Muldoon shooting

An Anchorage Police patrol vehicle is parked outside the Anchorage Police Department Headquarters on a sunny spring day in early May 2021. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

A shooting in Muldoon Tuesday night left a juvenile dead, with Anchorage police taking a suspect into custody.

According to an APD statement early Wednesday officers responded just before 6:30 p.m. to reports of the shooting, on the 2200 block of Muldoon Road. Police say the victim was shot in the upper body and declared dead at the scene.

Detectives questioned the suspect overnight. Police declined to answer initial questions about the case Wednesday morning, and have not publicly identified the juvenile killed or the suspect.

The shooting is still under investigation, but police say it appears to be an isolated event.

The death is Anchorage’s 26th homicide of 2022.