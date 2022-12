Alaska Public Media is thrilled to announce a special pre-screening of the Season 3 premiere of All Creatures Great and Small at Bear Tooth Theatrepub in Anchorage on Monday, December 19 at 5:30 p.m. Grab a slice of pizza, a cold beverage and join us as James and Helen prepare to walk down the aisle at the start of the newest season.

PRICE: Free

WHEN: Monday, December 19 at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Bear Tooth Theatrepub – 1230 W. 27th Ave. (Anchorage)