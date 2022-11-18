Thanksgiving Blessing offers Mat-Su, Anchorage residents free holiday meals

Thanksgiving turkey. Yinan Chen. Wikimedia Commons.

Southcentral Alaska families in need can visit several churches in the next few days to pick up all the food for a Thanksgiving feast, free of charge.

The Food Bank of Alaska has partnered with churches in the Mat-Su and Anchorage to hold its annual Thanksgiving Blessing. Families can pick up a frozen turkey with a pan and gravy, along with stuffing, corn, green beans, potatoes, apples, cranberry sauce, margarine and dinner rolls while supplies last.

Recipients are asked to visit the site marked with their ZIP code on the lists below, bring proof of residence at that ZIP code and have space in their vehicles for the food.

Eighth graders from Anchor Lutheran School bag apples for the 2015 Thanksgiving Blessing. (Anne Hillman/KSKA)

Here are the details:

In Mat-Su, Thanksgiving Blessing takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Three churches will be offering food for pickup:

• Faith Bible Fellowship, 14159 W. Hollywood Rd., Big Lake, for ZIP codes 99623, 99629, 99652, 99654 and 99694.

• Real Life Church, 19697 E. Palmer-Wasilla Highway, Palmer, for ZIP codes 99645, 99654 and 99674.

• Wasilla Bible Church, 1651 W. Nicola Ave., Wasilla, for ZIP codes 99623, 99629, 99654 and 99687.

Two more churches in Talkeetna and Willow will be offering drive-through service, with large pre-packed boxes of food being loaded into cars:

• Church on the Rock, Mile 99 Parks Highway, Talkeetna, for ZIP codes 99676, 99667, 99683 and 99688.

• Willow United Methodist Church, Mile 67.5 Parks Highway, Willow, for ZIP codes 99688 and 99694.

In Anchorage, Thanksgiving Blessing will take place Monday. The Mountain View Community Center, at 315 Price St., will offer pickup items from noon to 8 p.m. Monday for residents in ZIP codes 99508 and 99514.

The other five locations are drive-through only from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

• Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 13111 Brayton Dr., for ZIP codes 99507, 99511, 99515, 99516, 99518, 99523, 99540 and 99587.

• New Season Community Development, Inc., 639 International Airport Rd. #24, for ZIP codes 99502, 99507, 99517 and 99519.

• Central Lutheran Church, 1420 Cordova St., for ZIP codes 99501, 99503, 99510, 99512, 99513, 99520 and 99524.

• St. Patrick’s Parish, 2111 Muldoon Rd., for ZIP codes 99504, 99509 and 99521.

• Joy Lutheran Church, 10111 E. Eagle River Loop Rd. for ZIP codes 99505, 99506, 99567 and 99577.

The Food Bank says donations and Mountain View volunteer shifts to make Thanksgiving Blessing possible can be offered at its website.