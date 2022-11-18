Alaska’s Role in the new US Arctic Strategy | Alaska Insight

The newly-released White House National Strategy for the Arctic Region outlines the country’s approaches and goals for safety, international cooperation, economic opportunity, and environmental protection over the next 10 years. The plan was crafted with an international focus, heavily influenced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but it’s Alaska that makes the United States an arctic country. Lori Townsend speaks with Ambassador David Balton, who helped craft the plan, and Liz Qualluq Cravalho of the United States Arctic Research Commission, about the ways the plan could impact Alaska’s future.