Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Voters leave a polling place in Nome on Nov. 3, 2020. (Photo by Sophia DeSalvo/KNOM)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Anchorage Police Department and its officers’ union are likely headed to arbitration over body-worn cameras. Election officials are struggling to hire poll workers in some parts of rural Alaska. And efforts to increase voter turnout among Alaska Native communities.

Reports tonight from:

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Rhonda McBride, Jeremy Hsieh and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

and Nina Kravinsky in Bethel

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.