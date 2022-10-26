Tune in tonight to our Debate for the State with U.S. House candidates

Alaska Public Media, in partnership with Alaska’s News Source and KTOO, presents Debate for the State 2022.

Here’s the upcoming line-up:

U.S. House debate

• Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m.

• Candidates debating: U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola (D), Nick Begich (R), Sarah Palin (R) and Chris Bye (L)

U.S. Senate debate

• Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m.

• Candidates debating: U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), Kelly Tshibaka (R) and Pat Chesbro (D)

Lori Townsend, news director for Alaska Public Media, and Mike Ross, managing editor for Alaska’s News Source, are moderating the debates.

Each debate will air live statewide on TV, radio and online.

(And the debates will also be posted after they air. Missed the governor’s debate on Oct. 20? Watch it here.)

Here’s how to tune in to the U.S. House and U.S. Senate debates:

On TV:

• Alaska Public Media TV (KAKM)

• Alaska’s News Source (KTUU)

• KTOO 360TV

One the radio:

• Alaska Public Media Radio (KSKA)

• Alaska Public Radio Network (statewide)

Stream online:

• alaskapublic.org

• Alaska Public Media Facebook Live

• Alaska Public Media YouTube Live

Find other elections coverage and voter resources at alaskapublic.org/elections. Easily compare candidates for governor, U.S. House and U.S. Senate with our new candidate comparison tool.



Remember, you have until Saturday, Oct. 29, to register for an absentee ballot. Early voting locations are already open.