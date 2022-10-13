New regional airline opens bookings for flights to Unalaska

Non-stop flights on the company’s Saab 2000 aircraft are set to begin Nov. 16, with two flights per day Monday through Friday. (Courtesy Aleutian Airways)

Travelers can now book mid-November flights on Aleutian Airways between Anchorage and Unalaska, according to a statement released by the airline Monday morning.

Prospective passengers can make reservations online through the company’s website or via local travel agents.

The new carrier arrives as Unalaska residents face $1,000 one-way airfares to Anchorage, which has affected issues ranging from school sports teams’ travel to healthcare decisions.

Non-stop flights on the company’s Saab 2000 aircraft are set to begin Nov. 16, with two flights per day Monday through Friday. The new regional airline will increase service to the island beginning Dec. 26, the statement said.

“It’s a big day for us and for the community,” Aleutian Airways CEO and President Wayne Heller said. “The journey to get here has been a long and challenging process, but we are officially open for business and ready to provide best-in-class service to our guests traveling to and from Dutch Harbor over the up-and-coming holidays and into the busy ‘A’ season.”

“A” season begins in January each year when major commercial fisheries start up and flocks of fishermen and processors from across the globe arrive in Unalaska.

Fares for a one-way, non-refundable ticket will start at $659, while a refundable ticket will cost $939. Those fares are equivalent to the ones offered by Ravn Alaska — the other airline currently servicing the island.