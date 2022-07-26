Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A seiner hauls in hatchery-produced chum salmon in Crawfish Inlet in 2018.
A seiner hauls in hatchery-produced chum salmon in Crawfish Inlet in 2018. (Photo courtesy of NSRAA)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Residents of the Interior face power outages and falling trees during high winds. After a year in office, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson reflects on the city’s response to homelessness. And chum hatchery operators welcome strong returns in Southeast.

Reports tonight from:

Robyne and Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Angela Denning and Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg
and Raegan Miller in Ketchikan

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

