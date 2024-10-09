Woman killed in Nikiski trailer fire

The Nikiski welcome sign, photographed in 2022. (Riley Board/KDLL)

Alaska State Troopers are investigating a structure fire that killed a woman in Nikiski last week.

According to an online dispatch, the Nikiski Fire Department responded at about 6 a.m. on Oct. 2 to the fire, near Island Lake in Nikiski.

Troopers say firefighters found a travel trailer and motorhome on fire at the scene. Responders found a woman’s body in the travel trailer while they were putting the fire out. Troopers say the woman’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsy and positive identification.

The cause of the fire and the woman’s death are being investigated by the Alaska State Fire Marshals and State Troopers. On Tuesday, Department of Public Safety spokesperson Tim DeSpain said the actual cause of the fire had still not yet been determined. He said that was due to “many ignition sources that were discovered.”

DeSpain said that the investigation is ongoing, but that the fire appears to be accidental in nature. He said the state medical examiner’s office is still working to make a positive ID on the woman’s body.

According to state data, five people on the Kenai Peninsula have died in fires since 2019. The count doesn’t include last week’s fatality.

October is Fire Prevention Month in Alaska, and this week is Fire Prevention Week. On Monday, the state division of Fire and Life Safety emphasized the importance of smoke detectors in giving early warnings of fire. The division encouraged Alaskans to check that their smoke detectors are working and help promote fire safety this month.