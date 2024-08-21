Third consecutive Bering Sea storm touches down on Alaska’s west coast

A satellite image shows the movement of a storm in the Bering Sea toward Alaska’s west coast on the evening of Aug. 20, 2024. (From NWS)

After a strong storm inundated communities across Western Alaska last weekend, residents are bracing for the arrival of the remnants of Typhoon Ampil, the third storm to hit the region in a week.

A high surf advisory is in place for the Kuskokwim Delta coast from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. According to Christian Landry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Anchorage, the storm is set to mostly dodge the Kuskokwim Delta, though coastal communities could once again see water of as much as 3 feet above the normal tideline.

“Primarily Kipnuk north to Newtok, we’re seeing just two or three days of consistent onshore flow that could lead to some growing waves and potentially some elevated water along the coastline,” Landry said. “Wednesday afternoon, with that high tide coming in, we expect the impact of the elevated water to be kind of at its most impactful.”

Further up the coast, a separate coastal flood advisory for the same storm and same timeframe has been issued for the area. This warning includes the communities of Hooper Bay and Scammon Bay, with possible water levels as high as 5 feet above the normal high tideline.

Andrew Stokes, a Fairbanks-based NWS meteorologist, said that the potential impacts for the communities will likely not be among the most severe for the Yukon Delta coast.

“That’s just going to be from strong southwesterly winds, which could be pushing some water up under the coast. We’re not expecting the highest impacts over there,” Stokes said.

According to Stokes, the real brunt of the storm is headed for the southern edge of the Seward Peninsula.

“Along the eastern Norton Sound, we’re looking at our highest impact, with the highest spot being Koyuk at about around, like, 7 to 9 feet,” Stokes said.

Stokes said that the third storm headed for Alaska’s west coast may not be the last word from the Bering Sea this time around.

“We are expecting another low-pressure system to kind of slingshot off the back end of (Typhoon) Ampil as it passes by. But there’s a lot of disagreement right now, and a lot of uncertainty regarding its actual timing and potential impacts,” Stokes said. “Most likely it’ll keep water levels a bit more elevated, provide another short round of rain and some higher winds, but not quite as strong as what we’re getting with the remnants of (Typhoon) Ampil.”

The National Weather Service advises all residents in areas under the advisories to secure belongings, move items inland when possible, and to be alert and prepared to take action.