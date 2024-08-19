Gambell man shot, wounded in standoff with troopers

Fog developing behind Gambell’s wind turbines. (File/KNOM)

An Alaska State Trooper shot a Gambell man in the hand Friday during a standoff at his home, after he allegedly made numerous phoned threats against police officers in the St. Lawrence Island village.

Troopers said in an online dispatch that they arrived at a residence in Gambell at approximately 12:50 p.m. Friday to serve a warrant on 46-year-old Vaughn Walunga, who was wanted on a second-degree count of terroristic threatening.

According to charging documents against Walunga in two separate cases on the same charge, he had called village police officers nearly two dozen times on Aug. 2 and made death threats against them, with one officer saying he had audibly racked a shotgun during a call. On Friday morning, Walunga allegedly asked the same officer by phone, “You want to be murdered? Should I go and murder you?”

Upon their arrival at Walunga’s home Friday, officers reportedly announced their presence from outside the residence. Walunga responded by firing a gunshot through the front door, prompting the officers to return fire.

Walunga was struck in the hand and was subsequently taken into custody. Troopers immediately administered first aid, and Walunga was transported to the local clinic for further treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case and is currently conducting a thorough investigation. The investigation’s findings will be referred to the state Office of Special Prosecutions for independent review.

In line with the Alaska Department of Public Safety’s policy, the names of the officers involved will be released after a mandatory 72-hour administrative leave.

Further charges against Walunga are expected, troopers said.