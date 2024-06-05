1 boater missing, 1 injured after vessel strikes skiff near Petersburg

Search boats dot the waters of the Wrangell Narrows near Petersburg on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 after a vessel struck a skiff, leaving one boater missing and a second injured. (Courtesy Bill Flor)

A search is under way Wednesday for a missing boater near Petersburg, with another at a local hospital after a boating accident south of town.

Petersburg Emergency Services Director Aaron Hankins said a larger vessel reportedly T-boned a Hewescraft skiff at around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. The accident reportedly happened in the Wrangell Narrows between Green Rocks and Blind Slough.

Hankins said that a nearby boater reportedly pulled a second person from the water, who was handed off to medics at Papke’s Landing. That person is at Petersburg Medical Center, and is reported to have hypothermic symptoms and minor injuries.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Southeast is leading search efforts for the missing boater. Petersburg and Wrangell Search and Rescue teams are both on the scene, each with a diver. Alaska State Troopers and the Petersburg Police Department are also responding, along with good Samaritans in the area.

The identities of the boaters have not been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.