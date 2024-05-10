As lower Kuskokwim River breaks up, Bethel sees highest river gauge level in almost 20 years

Floodwaters rise in Bethel’s Alligator Acres neighborhood on May 9, 2024. (Photo by MaryCait Dolan/KYUK)

Amid the highest water levels measured since 2005, the City of Bethel urged residents on Thursday night to be prepared for things to get worse.

The primary affected areas are the Alligator Acres and Brown’s Slough neighborhoods. As of Thursday afternoon, the Kuskokwim had spilled over the seawall and inundated additional low-lying areas.

Two canoers paddle their way out of the floodwaters in Bethel’s Alligator Acres neighborhood. May 9, 2024. (Photo by MaryCait Dolan/KYUK)

At 5 p.m. Thursday, the Kuskokwim River gauge at Brown’s Slough recorded a water level of 11.27 feet, just below the 12-foot threshold for what is considered moderate flooding, where evacuation of some residents can become necessary.

Also on Thursday afternoon, National Weather Service hydrologist Johnse Ostman gave an update on what to expect.

Flooding in Napaskiak on May 9, 2024. (Photo by Kristen Maxie)

“Residents in the Alligator Acres and Brown’s Slough area should probably expect water to rise, but probably rise slowly until the jam below Napaskiak and Oscarville releases,” Ostman said. “If we base some of our estimates and what we think might happen on the Bethel gauge and we look at this trend over the past 24 hours and we kind of assume the worst-case scenario, which is that we have no change in the jam downriver, then it’s reasonable to assume that we would see water levels rise at least another foot over the next 24 to 48 hours.”

In social media posts, the City of Bethel recommended that affected residents pack valuables, get to higher ground if necessary, and that vehicles completely steer clear of the seawall due to soft and hazardous conditions.

A man wades down a flooded Sixth Avenue in Bethel on May 9, 2024. (Photo by MaryCait Dolan/KYUK)

Breakup and flood-related information can change quickly, and this article may be updated to reflect more current information.

Share photos or observations with KYUK at 907-543-0223 or by emailing news@kyuk.org.