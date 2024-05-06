Wasilla woman struck and killed by Alaska Railroad train

A police vehicle’s emergency lights flash blue and red. (Valerie Lake/Alaska Public Media)

A freight train struck and killed a woman Friday night who was lying in between the tracks in Wasilla, according to the Alaska Railroad.

Police have identified the woman as 48-year-old Wasilla resident Diana Wilson.

Investigators have not yet determined why Wilson was lying in the tracks, according to a statement from Wasilla police spokeswoman Amanda Graham.

Railroad officials said Saturday that the 4,700-foot-long train had been headed north from Anchorage to Fairbanks.

The Anchorage Daily News reported crew members spotted a woman lying in the tracks as the train approached, but the crew was unable to stop the train in time to prevent the crash.

Wasilla officers responded to the site, near Hermon and Old Matanuska roads, at about 10 p.m. Friday. They attempted lifesaving measures on Wilson, but she was ultimately declared dead at the scene, Graham said in the statement.

Wilson’s family has been notified, according to police.

Railroad staff urged people to avoid track rights-of-way, which extend 100 feet outward from either side of the tracks and are not open to the public.