Governor Dunleavy discusses education funding | Talk of Alaska

Governor Mike Dunleavy is approaching the halfway mark in his second term as the 12th top government executive in Alaska. His recent veto of a bipartisan education bill and a failed override has left education funding in limbo while the legislature works on operating and capital budget plans. What does the governor think of those budgets and what would he agree to for an education spending plan? Governor Dunleavy joins us on this Talk of Alaska.
Listen:
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska
Related:
- A judge has thrown out a key part of Alaska’s homeschool system. Here’s what to know.
- Alaska House passes operating budget with roughly $2,300 PFD
- Dunleavy says new polling data shows Alaskans want education reform with BSA increase
PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)
Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.