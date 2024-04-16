Governor Dunleavy discusses education funding | Talk of Alaska

Governor Mike Dunleavy discussed his priorities for education and other state issues on Talk of Alaska on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Governor Mike Dunleavy is approaching the halfway mark in his second term as the 12th top government executive in Alaska. His recent veto of a bipartisan education bill and a failed override has left education funding in limbo while the legislature works on operating and capital budget plans. What does the governor think of those budgets and what would he agree to for an education spending plan? Governor Dunleavy joins us on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska

