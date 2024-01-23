4 rescued after fishing vessel capsizes near Kodiak

A U.S. Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter (Mikko Wilson/KTOO)

A fishing vessel capsized near Kodiak Sunday, with its crew soon rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and another vessel nearby. No fatalities were reported.

According to a Coast Guard statement, the 46-foot Alaska Rose reported taking on water two miles northeast of Chiniak Island around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Kodiak was on scene 30 minutes later and hoisted one person from the overturned vessel. Three other crew members were rescued from the water by a nearby boat, the Kylia.

Weather conditions at the time included 30-knot winds and 8-foot seas.

Coast Guard Lt. Madeline Romito said in a statement, “I wholeheartedly thank the good Samaritans involved. The quick response between them and the helicopter crew played a major role in the positive outcome of this case.”

All four crew from the Alaska Rose received medical attention in Kodiak.

The Coast Guard says the cause of the incident is under investigation. The Alaska Rose is presumed to have sunk.