Man charged with manslaughter, DUI in woman’s death near Big Lake

An Alaska State Trooper K-9 unit SUV. (Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

An Anchorage driver has been accused of fatally striking a woman he was drinking with early Thursday near Big Lake, then trying to hide damage to his truck after he left her body behind.

Alaska State Troopers say Billy Sheldon, 33, was arrested on charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, evidence tampering and violating conditions of his release on prior assault charges.

According to charging documents in the case, Mat-Su dispatchers received a call reporting the victim — named by troopers as 30-year-old Kotzebue resident Athena Chambers — was unconscious and not breathing near West Hollywood Drive and South Dickerson Street. Responding medics and troopers found Chambers dead, with vehicle tracks at the scene leading toward Big Lake.

Troopers heading south along Big Lake Road saw a Chevrolet truck headed in the opposite direction, reversing to chase it. When troopers turned on their police lights, the document said, they “observed an obvious increase in speed by the truck.”

The truck stopped outside a Knollwood Drive home, where troopers saw Sheldon leave the vehicle. Troopers said the truck had extensive damage — with parts of its grill thrown into nearby snow, then covered.

When troopers spoke with Sheldon, he said Chambers had been in the truck with him drinking, but was striking him and grabbing at the wheel because she wanted to drive. He let her out of the truck but soon came back to find her, driving at about 45 mph.

“When he saw her, he began to brake,” troopers said. “The truck did not stop, and he began to slide. He said he hit her.”

After the collision, troopers said Sheldon admitted to checking Chambers for a pulse and not finding one. He allegedly told them he left the scene because he was scared.

Sheldon failed sobriety tests at the home, according to troopers. About three hours after the collision, his breath alcohol content at a Mat-Su trooper post was recorded as .167 – twice Alaska’s legal limit of .08.

Troopers took Sheldon to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility. He was arraigned Thursday afternoon, according to Alaska Department of Law spokeswoman Patty Sullivan.