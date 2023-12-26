Search continues for woman who disappeared under Eagle River ice

Crews resumed a search along the north fork of Eagle River on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 for Amanda Richmond, last seen disappearing under ice three days earlier as she tried to rescue one of her dogs. (Courtesy Alaska Dive Search, Rescue and Recovery Team Facebook page)

Anchorage-area search teams are continuing to look for a missing woman who officials say disappeared Saturday under ice near the north fork of Eagle River.

Alaska State Troopers spokesman Austin McDaniel said 45-year-old Eagle River resident Amanda Richmond was walking on a trail with her dogs and an unidentified man on Saturday afternoon. During the walk, one of the dogs went into a lead of open water on the river and Richmond tried to help the animal.

“Richmond disappeared underneath the ice,” McDaniel said, adding that she never resurfaced.

Troopers sent a helicopter to search the area, and called in the Alaska Dive Search, Rescue and Recovery Team to assist. Teams searched on Saturday and Sunday and did not recover Richmond.

McDaniel said the dog Richmond chased after has also not been recovered. The man who was with Richmond was not injured, according to troopers.

According to McDaniel, Richmond is still considered to be missing. Search teams will be joined by a K-9 unit to continue through the area during daylight hours Tuesday to try to find her.

“We’re out there, working to find her to help bring some closure to her family and friends today,” he said.

McDaniel said troopers will coordinate with the dive rescue and K-9 teams later to determine further search plans if Richmond isn’t found by Tuesday evening.