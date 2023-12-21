Juneau police close off 4 downtown blocks amid search warrant for drug investigation

Juneau law enforcement execute a search warrant at a house downtown on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 in Juneau, Alaska. (Mikko Wilson/KTOO)

Law enforcement officers in Juneau have closed off four blocks surrounding a downtown house to execute a search warrant for an ongoing drug investigation.

About 10 officers wearing tactical gear stood behind the Juneau Police Department’s armored truck outside the residence on Fifth Street Thursday morning and into the afternoon.

Police spoke over a loudspeaker and fired several of what they described as less-than-lethal rounds into the house, breaking windows. They repeatedly asked the person to exit the building. Multiple people stood nearby to watch the scene.

According to JPD spokesperson and interim police chief Krag Campbell, a judge granted police a warrant to search the home and its occupants a few days before officers arrived at the scene, at about 10:17 a.m.

Campbell said that two people exited the home early on in the search, but one refused to exit the building as of 11:30 a.m. He said he could not share the name of the occupant still inside the building.

Campbell said the search follows a more than year-long investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs.

Around noon on Thursday, police were still occasionally shooting through the building’s windows. Campbell said there is no timeline for when the streets will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.