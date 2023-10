It’s been about 200 years since Russian colonizers demolished the last remaining examples of large Unangax̂ boats called a niĝilax̂. The wooden framed boats were used in the Aluetian islands to transport goods and people.

Now, a group of boat builders have resurrected the niĝilax̂ and returned the practice of making them to the Unangax̂ people. KUCB’s Theo Greenly has the story.