Unalaska under air quality advisory for Shishaldin volcano ashfall

Shishaldin Volcano erupting on Oct. 3, 2023. (Chris Thomas/AVO)

A volcanic eruption on Unimak Island has triggered an air quality advisory in Unalaska, the first time Unalaska has been affected by Mount Shishaldin’s summertime eruptions.

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation issued the advisory Tuesday, saying winds are pushing ash plumes southwest from the volcano on Unimak Island.

Officials suggest that people with respiratory conditions be aware of the potential of ashfall in their area, and to use caution if it’s observed.

The advisory was initially set to end Tuesday night, but has been extended to 11 p.m. Thursday. For up-to-date information, visit the Alaska Volcano Observatory.

Also on Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a SIGMET advisory for the eastern Aleutians, Shelikof Strait and Kodiak Island after winds lifted ash from the 1912 Novarupta-Katmai eruption. The advisory was no longer in effect by Wednesday morning.

KUCB’s Andy Lusk contributed information to this story.