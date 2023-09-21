Kenai Peninsula Borough extends state of emergency over areawide flooding

Flooding in the Kalifornsky Beach area has been affecting properties since the snowmelt in May. (Riley Board/KDLL)

The Kenai Peninsula Borough has extended its emergency declaration in response to recent flooding through Oct. 24.

The declaration, which was originally made Sept. 14, is related to high-water incidents across the peninsula, including in the Kenai Keys, the Kalifornsky Beach area, and on the eastern peninsula.

In a memo to the borough assembly, Emergency Manager Brenda Ahlberg wrote that the declaration originally expired after seven days, but that, “response and recovery efforts continue and are expected to require ongoing use of Borough resources.”

The state of emergency opens the borough up to emergency funds, and possible relief money from the state and federal governments. The borough assembly unanimously approved the extension at its meeting Tuesday night.