Weather service warns that strong winds in Anchorage could lead to power outages and downed trees

The Anchorage Hillside on Aug. 25, 2023. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

The National Weather Service is calling for strong winds in Anchorage on Thursday, and is warning residents to secure loose objects and prepare for possible power outages and downed trees.

The forecast says southeast winds are expected to rapidly increase across the Anchorage Bowl by late morning, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph by the afternoon. Gusts on the Hillside could reach up to 70 mph, according to an alert from the weather service.

By this evening, the weather service says, the winds will shift more south-southwest but remain in the 25-35 mph range through Friday.

“People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind,” says the weather service alert. “Prepare for the possibility of power outages. Use caution if you must drive, especially if in a high profile vehicle.”

💨Winds will increase this afternoon & continue into the overnight for Anchorage, Mat-Valley, & the W Kenai Peninsula, especially on the coast. The gustiest winds occur this afternoon and evening before they diminish. A Special Weather Statement continues to be in effect. #AKwx pic.twitter.com/UuWufP5uEW — NWS Anchorage (@NWSAnchorage) August 31, 2023

Strong winds are also forecasted for the Palmer area Thursday, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph through the afternoon and then diminishing overnight. Winds are not expected to be as strong in Wasilla, says the weather service.

And on the western Kenai Peninsula, wind gusts are expected to increase to around 45 mph Thursday afternoon, with potential for gusts of up to 55 mph overnight.