Anchorage man arrested with $50K of drugs at Salmonfest campsite

Troopers seized an estimated $50,000 worth of illegal drugs from a tent at the Salmonfest music festival in Ninilchik this weekend.

According to an affidavit from Alaska State Troopers, officers were tipped off by festival security about psychedelic mushrooms being sold from a campground near the fairgrounds. Troopers located 43-year-old Joshua Brown of Anchorage, operating under the name “Charlie Hussell.” Brown was on parole for a first-degree assault out of Anchorage, and was not allowed to travel outside of the Anchorage area or possess controlled substances as conditions of his parole.

In Brown’s tent, troopers say they found meth, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, LSD and hundreds of grams of an unknown substance suspected to be a synthetic drug. Troopers estimated the street value of all the drugs in Brown’s tent to be around $50,000.

Brown is charged with eight total counts: four charges of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the third degree, and four charges of the same crime in the fifth degree. The affidavit says troopers expect to bring more charges once the seized drugs are weighed and identified.