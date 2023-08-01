2 found dead in Midtown Anchorage murder-suicide

An Anchorage Police patrol vehicle (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Update, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday:

Anchorage police say a Midtown homicide case appears to have been a murder-suicide.

Investigators said one of the two people found dead in an apartment Monday, identified by police as 25-year-old Zachary R. Tywlak, fatally shot a roommate during an argument then died by suicide.

Police released the additional information in a brief statement Wednesday. Police said the nature of the argument is still under investigation, and declined to name the roommate because the case involved domestic violence.

Nika Wolfe, who knew Tywlak, said Tywlak went by Jess and was non-binary. Wolfe said there had been tensions building between the roommates, and called the shooting “a tragic situation.”

Original story:

Two men were found dead in a Midtown Anchorage apartment Monday night, and police say they’re investigating what happened as a homicide case.

Officers responded at about 8 p.m. Monday to a reported shooting at an apartment on the 600 block of West 46th Avenue, near West Tudor Road and Arctic Boulevard, according to a brief police statement. The men’s bodies were discovered inside.

“While the investigation is in its infancy, initial indications are that there are no outstanding suspects,” police said.

Additional details were not immediately available. Police spokeswoman Renee Oistad declined to answer further questions about the case Tuesday morning, saying the deaths remain under investigation.